Balochistan home minister Sarfaraz Bugti decides to quit

QUETTA: The Balochistan home minister Sarfaraz Bugti on Tuesday submitted his resignation to the governor as he has decided to quit his office over the rift among provincial lawmakers.

In his tweet, the Balochistan home ministerÂ Sarfaraz bugti has rejected the reports of his dismissal, saying that he had submitted his resignation to the Governor earlier on Tuesday.Â

Earlier on Tuesday, former deputy speaker Mir Quddus Bizenjo tabled a no-confidence motion against Balochistan Chief Minister Sanaullah Zehri with signatures of 14 provincial lawmakers in the Assembly.



It is learnt that the blockage of funds and pending decisions on the deputy speaker has led the situation to this extent. The opposition parties have also given green signal to support the rebel group within the government as 53 of the 65 lawmakers in Balochistan Assembly are part of the government.

Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP), National Party, PML-Q, JUI-F and MWM are the coalition partners of the government.