Top military brass reviews internal security situation

RAWALPINDI: The top military leadership on Tuesday reviewed evolving geo-strategic environment and internal security situation, Inter Services Public Relations said.



According to ISPR, the media wing of the military, the 207th Corps Commanders' Conference was held at GHQ Tuesday. Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa presided over the Commandersâ€™ conference.

â€œEvolving geo-strategic environment and internal security situation reviewedâ€, says the statement issued here.

The forum also discussed input for National Security Committee meeting scheduled today.

The National Security Committee (NSC) is meeting under the chair of Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi with primarily focus on US President Donald Trumpâ€™s tweet against Pakistan.

â€œThe United States has foolishly given Pakistan more than 33 billion dollars in aid over the last 15 years, and they have given us nothing but lies & deceit, thinking of our leaders as fools. They give safe haven to the terrorists we hunt in Afghanistan, with little help. No more!â€, Trump had tweeted late Monday.



