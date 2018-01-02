Bilawal flays Trump, says US no longer interested in defeating terrorism

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Reacting to US President Donald Trump’s allegations against Pakistan, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhuttoi Zardari on Tuesday said “US is no longer interested in defeating terrorism.
In a string of tweets, a day after Trump accused Islamabad of “deceit and lies”, the PPP chairman said cutting off moneys Pakistan owes for the assistance it has already rendered doesn’t encourage further cooperation.
In a reference to US President’s claim that Washington has given more than 33 billion dollars in aid over the last 15 years to Islamabad, Bilawal said : "Someone please explain to @realDonaldTrump difference between coalition support fund reimbursement for work done & USaid ostensibly given for humanitarian reasons, to win hearts & minds.Cutting off moneys owed for assistance already rendered does not encourage further cooperation,” he tweeted.
While the PPP chairman criticized the US president for his tirade, he also called for Islamabad to “articulate and implement a counter violent extremism strategy not because of what the US wants but because we need to succeed.”
“We also have to come to terms with the fact, US is no longer interested in defeating terrorism.”
Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said the US wants to win in Afghanistan, Iran and Syria and the many quagmires they are involved with. “All they are left with is excuses, blame games and denial.”
He said Pakistan will eradicate extremism because it’s in its interest not because of what the US president says “ We will not allow the US to scapegoat Pakistan for its own failures in the region,” said he.
Bilawal Bhutto said only his party has experience in handling both the US country’s own domestic terrorism issue, recalling how the PPP governments launched Pakistan’s first, most extensive and most successful anti-terror operations.
“We also shut NATO supplies & air bases until the US apologized for Salala,” he said in a reference to cross border US raid on Pakistani outpost that martyred dozens of Pakistani sliders near Afghan border.
