Bilawal flays Trump, says US no longer interested in defeating terrorism

ISLAMABAD: Reacting to US President Donald Trumpâ€™s allegations against Pakistan, Pakistan Peopleâ€™s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhuttoi Zardari on Tuesday said â€œUS is no longer interested in defeating terrorism.

In a string of tweets, a day after Trump accused Islamabad of â€œdeceitÂ and liesâ€, the PPP chairman said cutting off moneys Pakistan owes for the assistance it has already rendered doesnâ€™t encourage further cooperation.

In a reference to US Presidentâ€™s claim that Washington has given more than 33 billion dollars in aid over the last 15 years to Islamabad, Bilawal said : "Someone please explain to realDonaldTrump difference between coalition support fund reimbursement for work done & USaid ostensibly given for humanitarian reasons, to win hearts & minds.Cutting off moneys owed for assistance already rendered does not encourage further cooperation,â€ he tweeted.

While the PPP chairman criticized the US president for his tirade, he also called for Islamabad to â€œarticulate and implement a counter violent extremism strategy not because of what the US wants but because we need to succeed.â€

â€œWe also have to come to terms with the fact, US is no longer interested in defeating terrorism.â€

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said the US wants to win in Afghanistan, Iran and Syria and the many quagmires they are involved with. â€œAll they are left with is excuses, blame games and denial.â€

He said Pakistan will eradicate extremism because itâ€™s in its interest not because of what the US president says â€œ We will not allow the US to scapegoat Pakistan for its own failures in the region,â€ said he.

Bilawal Bhutto said only his party has experience in handling both the US countryâ€™s own domestic terrorism issue, recalling how the PPP governments launched Pakistanâ€™s first, most extensive and most successful anti-terror operations.Â

â€œWe also shut NATO supplies & air bases until the US apologized for Salala,â€ he said in a reference to cross border US raid on Pakistani outpost that martyred dozens of Pakistani sliders near Afghan border.