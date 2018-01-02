Imran appears before ATC

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman ImranÂ Khan on Tuesday appeared before an Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in connection withÂ four cases pertaining toÂ an attack on Parliament House, the Pakistan Television (PTV) and a senior police official, according to Geo TV.

The cases against Khan were filed during the sit-in of 2014 when his party protested alleged riggingÂ inÂ Â general election.

He was ordered byÂ the ATC judge to appear before theÂ court till 12:00 pm today.

During the last hearing of the cases on DecemberÂ 13, the court hadÂ extendedÂ bail of PTI chairman till January 2.

The PTI chairman appeared before the courtÂ today for the fifth time.







