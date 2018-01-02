Tue January 02, 2018
National

Web Desk
January 2, 2018

Imran appears before ATC

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran  Khan on Tuesday appeared before an Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in connection with  four cases pertaining to  an attack on Parliament House, the Pakistan Television (PTV) and a senior police official, according to Geo TV.

The cases against Khan were filed during the sit-in of 2014 when his party protested alleged rigging  in   general election.

He was ordered by  the ATC judge to appear before the  court till 12:00 pm today.

During the last hearing of the cases on December  13, the court had  extended  bail of PTI chairman till January 2.

The PTI chairman appeared before the court  today for the fifth time.



