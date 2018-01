Imran appears before ATC

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan on Tuesday appeared before an Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in connection with four cases pertaining to an attack on Parliament House, the Pakistan Television (PTV) and a senior police official, according to Geo TV.

The cases against Khan were filed during the sit-in of 2014 when his party protested alleged rigging in  general election.

He was ordered by the ATC judge to appear before the court till 12:00 pm today.

During the last hearing of the cases on December 13, the court had extended bail of PTI chairman till January 2.

The PTI chairman appeared before the court today for the fifth time.