Tue January 02, 2018
National

Web Desk
January 2, 2018

Nawaz, Shahbaz meet Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman

Photo. Geo.tv

RIYADH: Ousted  prime minister Nawaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif have held a meeting with Saudi  Crown Prince  Mohammed bin Salman, a spokesman for the Sharif family said on Tuesday.

The meeting  took place last night, and  it lasted one and a half hours, the spokesman said, without sharing details.

Nawaz Sharif  at the Prophet's Mosuqe, Madina. 

After the meeting, Nawaz Sharif was flown to Madina where he visited  Prophet's Mosque  to pay his respects at Roza-i-Rasool (Peace be upon him).

The former Pakistani prime minister was flown to Madina by   Saudi Crown Prince's aircraft.

 

He came to Jeddah from Madina   and would  return to Pakistan after performing Umrah in Makkah, the spokesman said.

Nawaz Sharif's daughter  Maryam Nawaz    tweeted pictures of her  father from Madina and wrote: "MNS in Madina Munawara for haazri after his meeting with HRH CP Prince Mohammad bin Salman. He would return to Pak tonight after Umrah IA"

Sharifs' visit to the kingdom sparked speculations about  a  political deal, which  the ruling  party  has rejected.





