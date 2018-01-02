Nawaz, Shahbaz meet Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
RIYADH: OustedÂ prime minister Nawaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif have held a meeting with SaudiÂ Crown PrinceÂ Mohammed bin Salman, a spokesman for the Sharif family said on Tuesday.
The meetingÂ took place last night, andÂ it lasted one and a half hours, the spokesman said, without sharing details.
After the meeting, Nawaz Sharif was flown to Madina where he visitedÂ Prophet's MosqueÂ to pay his respects at Roza-i-Rasool (Peace be upon him).
The former Pakistani prime minister was flown to Madina byÂ Â Saudi Crown Prince's aircraft.
He came to Jeddah from MadinaÂ Â and wouldÂ return to Pakistan after performing Umrah in Makkah, the spokesman said.
Nawaz Sharif's daughterÂ Maryam NawazÂ Â tweeted pictures of herÂ father from Madina and wrote: "MNS in Madina Munawara for haazri after his meeting with HRH CP Prince Mohammad bin Salman. He would return to Pak tonight after Umrah IA"
Sharifs' visit to the kingdom sparked speculations aboutÂ aÂ political deal, whichÂ the rulingÂ partyÂ has rejected.
