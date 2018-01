Nawaz, Shahbaz meet Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman

RIYADH: Ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif have held a meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, a spokesman for the Sharif family said on Tuesday.

The meeting took place last night, and it lasted one and a half hours, the spokesman said, without sharing details.

After the meeting, Nawaz Sharif was flown to Madina where he visited Prophet's Mosque to pay his respects at Roza-i-Rasool (Peace be upon him).

The former Pakistani prime minister was flown to Madina by  Saudi Crown Prince's aircraft.

He came to Jeddah from Madina  and would return to Pakistan after performing Umrah in Makkah, the spokesman said.



Nawaz Sharif's daughter Maryam Nawaz  tweeted pictures of her father from Madina and wrote: "MNS in Madina Munawara for haazri after his meeting with HRH CP Prince Mohammad bin Salman. He would return to Pak tonight after Umrah IA"

Sharifs' visit to the kingdom sparked speculations about a political deal, which the ruling party has rejected.