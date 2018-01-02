Army Chief visits family of martyred Abdul Moeed





RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday visited the family of Shaheed Second Lieutenant Abdul Moeed, who embraced martyrdom in North Waziristan Agency last month, said the statement of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

As per details, paying the tribute to the martyred officer for his prime sacrifice for the motherland, Army Chief also lauded the resolve of his family.

The army chief was accompanied by Corps Commander Lahore Lieutenant General Amir Riaz on his visit to the martyred officer's family.

The 21-year-old army officer Second Lieutenant Abdul Moeed was martyred after his vehicle came under terrorists' fire from surrounding mountains in North Waziristan on December 11, another soldier embraced the martyrdom along with him in the terroristsâ€™ attack on December 11.

Moeed had recently graduated from the Pakistan Military Academy (PMA), Kakul.