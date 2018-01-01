Pakistan to respond to Trump’s tweet as per diplomatic norms: Musadik

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the prime minister, Dr. Musadik Malik Monday said, being a responsible nation, Pakistan would respond to United States President Donald Trump''s latest tweet in line of international diplomatic norms.

He said Pakistan had rendered countless sacrifices in war against terrorism and the US should give them recognition.

In his latest tweet, Trump mentioned about US aid given to Pakistan and also alleged Pakistan once again for having safe heavens of terrorists.

Musadik Malik said Pakistan was viewing the situation and would give response in a careful manner.

Foreign minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif was working with commitment and dedication with the consultation of the prime minister, he added.

He said former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif lived in hearts of the people and Shahid Khaqan Abbasi was elected prime minister who was independently running affairs of the state.

False propaganda was being made on visit of Nawaz Sharif and Chief Minister Punjab Shahbaz Sharif to Saudi Arabia, he said adding that Sharif family enjoyed close relations with Saudi Arabia.