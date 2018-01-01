New year celebrations indicative of our resolve as a nation: ISPR





RAWALPINDI: As the revellers switched into party mode to welcome 2018 across the country, while extending the new-year greetings, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Major General Asif Ghafoor in his message said that the jubilations and celebrations "we witness tonight are indicative of our achievements and resolve as a nation".

In his latest tweet he said that as a nation, the country owes the achievement who gave their blood and lives for the countrymen. â€œRemembering and thanking our Ghazis & Shuhada for their noble sacrifices,â€ he added.



Â Earlier in his message on new year, theÂ Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa said that a momentous year was over and the year 2018 was of immense significance for Pakistan both internally and externally with monumental challenges.

Pakistan welcomed year 2018 with spectacular display of fireworks in different cities and towns. People celebrated new year`s eve withÂ passion. Tremendous celebrations were seen in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad and other cities.

Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah redoubled the happiness of Karachiites, issuing the instructions to the commissioner Karachi and deputy inspector general (DIG) South to allow citizens to freely enjoy the occasion but also ensure that action is taken against those using firearms, one-wheeling on motorcycles and illegally racing .

Sindh Home Minister Sohail Anwar Siyal also issued the similar instructions while visiting Seaview.