Year 2018 is of immense significance for Pakistan, says COAS

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Sunday said that a momentous year was over and the year 2018 was of immense significance for Pakistan both internally and externally with monumental challenges.

â€œChallenges are convertible into opportunities. Part we have done, remaining we can, and shall do together, Inshaa Allah. Nothing can defeat the spirit of Pakistan,â€ the COAS said in his new year message, according to a tweet of Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Major General Asif Ghafoor.