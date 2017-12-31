Sun December 31, 2017
December 31, 2017

Pak-India National Security Advisers met on Dec 26: report

Photo/Geo.tv

KARACHI: Pakistan's National Security Adviser Lt Gen (retd) Nasser Khan Janjua and his  Indian counterpart  Ajit Doval  held a secret meeting  in Bangkok on Tuesday , according to Indian media on Sunday.

The date and venue of the meeting were pre-scheduled,  India's Sunday Express newspaper reported. 

According to the report, Janjua  raised the issue of unrest in occupied Kashmir, besides  targeting of civilians in villages along the LoC in Azad Kashmir.

Indian spy Kulbhushan Sudhir Jadhav is seen on a screen during a news conference at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Islamabad,  December 25, 2017. Photo/Reuters

The case of Indian spy Kulbhusan Jadhav has added to tensions between the nuclear-armed neighbors.

A former officer in the Indian navy, Jadhave was arrested in March 2016 in   Balochistan.

 Jadhav confessed to being ordered by India’s intelligence service to conduct espionage and sabotage in Balochistan to destabilize and wage war against Pakistan.

A military court sentenced him to death in April.


