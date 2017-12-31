Pak-India National Security Advisers met on Dec 26: report

KARACHI: Pakistan's National Security Adviser Lt Gen (retd) Nasser Khan Janjua and hisÂ Indian counterpartÂ Ajit Doval Â held a secret meetingÂ in Bangkok on Tuesday , according to Indian media on Sunday.

The date and venue of the meeting were pre-scheduled,Â India's Sunday Express newspaper reported.Â

According to the report, JanjuaÂ raised the issue of unrest in occupied Kashmir, besidesÂ targeting of civilians in villages along the LoC in Azad Kashmir.

The case of Indian spy Kulbhusan Jadhav has added to tensions between the nuclear-armed neighbors.



A former officer in the Indian navy, Jadhave was arrested in March 2016 inÂ Â Balochistan.



Â Jadhav confessed to being ordered by Indiaâ€™s intelligence service to conduct espionage and sabotage in Balochistan to destabilize and wage war against Pakistan.



A military court sentenced him to death in April.



