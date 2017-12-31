Sun December 31, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
December 31, 2017

Share

Opponents have no substantial issue to address in their rallies: Maryam Nawaz

Opponents have no substantial issue to address in their rallies: Maryam Nawaz
Read More

Nawaz Sharif launches fresh attack on judges over disqualification

Nawaz Sharif doesn't show any signs of backing down from criticizing  Supreme Court judges ...

Read More
Advertisement

Nawaz Sharif arrives in Saudi Arabia

Riyadh: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has arrived in Saudi Arabia on Saturday night.

The ousted prime minister was received by Pakistan Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Khan Hasham Bin Siddiqui upon his arrival in Riyadh.

Nawaz Sharif is scheduled to meet King Salman and Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman to discuss what the ruling PML-N said are important matters.

His younger brother and Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif and Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique are already in Saudi Arbai.

Opponents have no substantial issue to address in their rallies: Maryam Nawaz

Opposition parties including the Pakistan People's Party and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf see the PML-N leaders' visit with suspicion and termed it a step towards achieving NRO (National Reconciliation Ordinance) for the ruling family.

PPP leader Khursheed Shah said the visit was aimed at inviting foreign powers to interfere in internal matters of the country.

Speaking at a Geo TV talk-show, Senator Mushahidullah Khan of the PMLN ruled out any possibility of NRO, saying the critics should mention the second party with which the PML-N leadership is to strike a deal.

Nawaz Sharif launches fresh attack on judges over disqualification

Nawaz Sharif doesn't show any signs of backing down from criticizing  Supreme Court judges  for  disqualifying him as the prime minister.Addressing Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz workers on Tuesday...

Responding to the criticism, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said Khursheed Shah should have no objection to Sharif's visit to Saudi Arabia.

He said the Sharif brothers had good relations with Saudi Arabia since they spent eight years in the kingdom during the period of exile.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

Lodhran by poll: Ali Tareen summoned for scrutiny of nomination papers

Lodhran by poll: Ali Tareen summoned for scrutiny of nomination papers
Pakistan´s girl cadets dream of taking power

Pakistan´s girl cadets dream of taking power
Five personnel of FC martyred as tanker hit them in Kharan

Five personnel of FC martyred as tanker hit them in Kharan
Gulalai denied seat on stage in respect of tribal customs

Gulalai denied seat on stage in respect of tribal customs

Load More load more