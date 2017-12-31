Nawaz Sharif arrives in Saudi Arabia

Riyadh: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has arrived in Saudi Arabia on Saturday night.



The ousted prime minister was received by Pakistan Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Khan Hasham Bin Siddiqui upon his arrival in Riyadh.

Nawaz Sharif is scheduled to meet King Salman and Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman to discuss what the ruling PML-N said are important matters.

His younger brother and Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif and Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique are already in Saudi Arbai.

Opposition parties including the Pakistan People's Party and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf see the PML-N leaders' visit with suspicion and termed it a step towards achieving NRO (National Reconciliation Ordinance) for the ruling family.

PPP leader Khursheed Shah said the visit was aimed at inviting foreign powers to interfere in internal matters of the country.

Speaking at a Geo TV talk-show, Senator Mushahidullah Khan of the PMLN ruled out any possibility of NRO, saying the critics should mention the second party with which the PML-N leadership is to strike a deal.

Responding to the criticism, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said Khursheed Shah should have no objection to Sharif's visit to Saudi Arabia.

He said the Sharif brothers had good relations with Saudi Arabia since they spent eight years in the kingdom during the period of exile.