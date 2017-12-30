Gulalai denied seat on stage in respect of tribal customs

ISLAMABAD: MNA Ayesha Gulalai was denied of seat on a stage during a protest against the proposed merger of the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) here on Saturday.

Gulalai was opted out from stage participation at the protest for KP-FATA merger on basis of tribal customs, where according to the organizers â€“ it wasnâ€™t ethical in their tribal conducts for a woman to be seated on the stage.

Despite the legislatorâ€™s attempts to convince the organizers â€“ the dissident member of PTI was yet refused of being seated on the men-dominant stage.

Gulalai, however, reluctantly obliged for a while but eventually left the event in disappointment.