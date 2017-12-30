Qadri hosts APC to devise strategy against govt





LAHORE: Delegations of all the major opposition political parties are attending an All Parties Conference (APC) convened by The Pakistan Awami Tehreek chief Dr Tahiurl Qadri to demand justice for the workers of his party killed at the hands of Punjab police in 2014.

In his opening remarks, he severely criticized the government and warned that if he decided to stage another dharna, it would become cause of death for PMLN's government.

He said the national leadership has taken the matter of Model Town incident in its hands.

Qadri had announced to convene the APC to devise the future course of action after the Lahore High Court’s orders to release a judicial inquiry report into the massacre.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Pakistan People’s Party, Pakistan Muslim League-Q, Muttahida Qaumi Movement, Pak Sarzameen Party, Majlis Wahdatul Muslimeen and other parties were invited to attend the APC.

At least 14 people were killed and 90 others injured during clashes with police when authrorities moved to remove enraochments outside the residence of Tahirul Qadri on June 17, 2014.

Initially, the Punjab government formed a five-member Joint Investigation Team (JIT) to probe the incident which cleared Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif and Law Minister Rana Sanaullah of any responsibility.

The JIT report stated that it couldn’t find any evidence that proved that the chief minister or the law minister ordered police to open fire on PAT workers.

Later, Justice Baqir Najfi carried out a judicial probe into the incident and submitted its report to the government which was reluctant to make it public.

The party approached the Lahore High Court which then ordered the government to release the report.

Qadri has been contacting political parties in a bid to form a grand alliance against the government since the release of the report.