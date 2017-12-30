Nawaz leaves for Saudi Arabia today

KARACHI: Ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif is set to leave for Saudi Arabia today (Saturday).

His younger brother and Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif and Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique are already in Saudi Arbai.

Opposition parties including the Pakistan People's Party and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf see the PMLN leaders's visit with suspicion and termed it a stepÂ towards achievingÂ NRO (National Reconciliation Ordinance) for the ruling family.

PPP leader Khursheed Shah said the visit wasÂ aimed at inviting foreign powers to interfere in internal matters of the country.

Speaking at a Geo TV talk-show, Senator Mushahidullah Khan of theÂ PMLN ruled out any possibility of NRO , saying theÂ critics should mentionÂ the second party with which theÂ PMLN leadership is to strike a deal.

Responding to the criticism, Defence Minister Khawaja AsifÂ said Khursheed Shah should have no objection toÂ Sharif's visit to Saudi Arabia.

He said the Sharif brothers had good relations with Saudi Arabia since they spent eightÂ yearsÂ in the kingdom during the period of exile.

Meanwhile, Geo TV reported that Shahbaz Sharif has arrived in Makkah from Madina to perform Umra.












