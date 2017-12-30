Sat December 30, 2017
National

Web Desk
December 30, 2017

Nawaz leaves for Saudi Arabia today

KARACHI: Ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif is set to leave for Saudi Arabia today (Saturday).

His younger brother and Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif and Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique are already in Saudi Arbai.

Opposition parties including the Pakistan People's Party and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf see the PMLN leaders's visit with suspicion and termed it a step  towards achieving  NRO (National Reconciliation Ordinance) for the ruling family.

PPP leader Khursheed Shah said the visit was  aimed at inviting foreign powers to interfere in internal matters of the country.

Speaking at a Geo TV talk-show, Senator Mushahidullah Khan of the  PMLN ruled out any possibility of NRO , saying the  critics should mention  the second party with which the  PMLN leadership is to strike a deal.

Responding to the criticism, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif  said Khursheed Shah should have no objection to  Sharif's visit to Saudi Arabia.

He said the Sharif brothers had good relations with Saudi Arabia since they spent eight  years  in the kingdom during the period of exile.

Meanwhile, Geo TV reported that Shahbaz Sharif has arrived in Makkah from Madina to perform Umra.






