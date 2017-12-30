Police end armed hostage-taking in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI: Police have arrested a man who injured two people including a policeman during a hostage situation , a senior police official said on Saturday.

According to CPO Israr Abbasi, the gunman identified as Adbul Raheem shot and injured his father-in-law and an Elite policeman after holding 25 members of his family hostage at a house in Morgah area of Rawalpindi.

He said the police fired two tear gas shells to overcome the gunman, adding that no casualties took place during the operation.

He said an ailing woman in the house was shifted to a hospital after the operation was successfully completed.

The 50-year old man whose identity is not known was in critical condition after being shot and then dropped to the ground floor of the residential building, Geo TV reported.



The TV channel quoted the family members as saying that Raheem was a drug addict who held his in-laws hostage for money .

Earlier reports suggested the family was taken hostage by a mentally disabled person.

CPO Abbasi, however, disputed the claims saying how can a mentally disabled men fire shot and hit the target with accuracy.

Police and residents of the area said a man in his thirties has been holding members of his family hostage since Friday night.

Police said a child had managed to escape from the house and shifted to safe location.





