December 30, 2017

Police end armed hostage-taking in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI: Police have  arrested a  man  who injured  two people including a policeman during a hostage situation , a senior  police official said on Saturday.

According to CPO Israr Abbasi,  the gunman identified as Adbul Raheem   shot and injured his father-in-law and an Elite policeman after holding  25 members  of his  family hostage  at a house in Morgah area of Rawalpindi.

He said  the police fired two tear gas  shells  to overcome the gunman, adding that no casualties took place during the operation. 

He said an ailing woman in the house was shifted to a hospital after the operation  was successfully completed.

 The 50-year old man whose identity is not known  was in critical condition after being shot and then  dropped to the ground floor of the residential building, Geo TV reported.

The TV channel  quoted the family members as saying that  Raheem was a drug addict who  held   his in-laws hostage  for money .

 Earlier reports  suggested  the family was  taken hostage by a mentally disabled  person.

CPO Abbasi, however, disputed the  claims saying how can a mentally  disabled men   fire shot and hit the target with accuracy.

Police and residents of the area said   a man in his thirties   has been holding members of his family hostage since Friday night.

Police said a child had managed to escape from the house  and shifted to safe location.  


