CM Sindh chairs meeting on NTS contract teachers

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said quality education would emerge in public sector when teaching skills and of will of teaching would develop among the teaching staff.



â€œI think, there is lack of one or of the both at somewhere which we have to fix through collective efforts.â€

This he said while presiding over a meeting to review the progress of education and discuss the matter of NTS pass teachers protesting for their regularization.

The meeting was attended by Education Minister Jam Mehtab Dahar, Chief Secretary Rizwan Memon, Principal Secretary to CM Sohail Rajput, Commissioner Karachi Aijaz Ali Khan, Secretary Law Iftikhar Shahelwani, senior officers of education department and finance department and others.

The chief minister said that the teaching skills of teachers right from primary to higher secondary level must be improved through professional trainings. There should a high standard Teacher training academy where special training programmes be designed and launched.

He proposed that the teachers working in the education department should appear in a third party testing system after every five years. In case of their failure, they may be separated from teaching process because this is the question of education of our future generations.

â€œWe are paying huge salaries to teachers so that our children, particularly of poor families could receive quality education but day in and day out the teachers are on the roads for acceptance of their one or the other demand,â€ he deplored.

He went on saying that there is lack of efficiency in our system to address all these issues to government employees coming onto the roads.

The chief minister was told that there were 15,649, including 612 HST, 5,288 JST and 9,749 PST NTS pass teachers appointed on a contract period of three years.

The chief minister asked the chief secretary about the issue of regularization of the NTS contract teachers.Â