Imran Khan calls Dar Nawaz Sharif's 'front man'

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan on Friday called Ishaq DarÂ "front man" of Nawaz Sharif, levelling seriousÂ allegations ofÂ financial wrongdoings against the former finance minister.

Speaking at a press conference, he said Dar was flew out of the country through Shahid Khaqan Abbasiâ€™s aircraft.

He said Dar owned a bycyole shop before he met Nawaz Sharif and Shahbaz Sharif.



"When Dar was riding motorbike i was purchasingÂ flats in London," said he.

The PTI chairman said a company of Ishaq Dar owns 52 villas in Dubai, adding that the former minister was receiving millions of dirhams from the HTS company.

He said money was also being transferred to the company from other countries which means Dar owns more companies abroad.

Imran KhanÂ asked the Supreme Court of Pakistan to take notice of Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz's criticism of the apex court by serving themÂ contempt notice.

The PTI chairman took an exception to Sharifs for calling him ladlaÂ Â (favorite), saying SharifsÂ had patronage ofÂ General Ziaul Haq and received money from Mehran Bank.

He said Sharifs were ready to destroy the country in order to save theirÂ theft.



