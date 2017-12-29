Fri December 29, 2017
National

Web Desk
December 29, 2017

Imran Khan calls Dar Nawaz Sharif's 'front man'

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan on Friday called Ishaq Dar  "front man" of Nawaz Sharif, levelling serious  allegations of  financial wrongdoings against the former finance minister.

Speaking at a press conference, he said Dar was flew out of the country through Shahid Khaqan Abbasi’s aircraft.

He said Dar owned a bycyole shop before he met Nawaz Sharif and Shahbaz Sharif.

"When Dar was riding motorbike i was purchasing  flats in London," said he.

The PTI chairman said a company of Ishaq Dar owns 52 villas in Dubai, adding that the former minister was receiving millions of dirhams from the HTS company.

He said money was also being transferred to the company from other countries which means Dar owns more companies abroad.

Imran Khan  asked the Supreme Court of Pakistan to take notice of Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz's criticism of the apex court by serving them  contempt notice.

The PTI chairman took an exception to Sharifs for calling him ladla   (favorite), saying Sharifs  had patronage of  General Ziaul Haq and received money from Mehran Bank.

He said Sharifs were ready to destroy the country in order to save their  theft.


