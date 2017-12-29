Fri December 29, 2017
National

Web Desk
December 29, 2017

Ahsan Iqbal dismisses speculations about PMLN leadership's Saudi visit


QUETTA: Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal said  on Friday that it is not necessary to go to Saudi Arabia for political reasons, in a reference to   PML-N top leadership’s departure for the Kingdom.

Talking to media, he said that the matter got closed when Minister of Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique issued a statement on social media site Twitter after DG ISPR’s press conference.

Iqbal further went on to add that instability in politics is only going to benefit terrorist factions in the country. 

Protests and unrest works only for the favour of them, he said.

“I want to say to all political parties that dharnas will favour the terrorists who want to spread uncertainty in the country," said Iqbal.

Iqbal also stated that the war against terrorism has not yet come to an end, rather will continue.

