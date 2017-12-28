Interior Minister says India using Afghan soil to sabotage CPEC

QUETTA: India is spending hundreds of millions of dollars in order to create chaos in Pakistan by using the Afghanistanâ€™s soil, said Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal.



Speaking to media persons here Thursday on the occasion of inauguration of first executive passport office in Quetta, Ahsan said, â€œIndia wants to sabotage our China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project by using Afghan soil while spy Kulbhushan Jadhav had confessed that India is spending billions of dollars to fail this project.â€

The minister said India is challenging Pakistan but we would respond to its challenge through unity and solidarity of our nation.

Minister further added that our competition with India is in economy, saying when our economy gets stronger then no one can dare to cast an evil eye on Pakistan.

Ahsan Iqbal has said that his party has never struck any NRO what Pakistan People s Party (PPP) had done however they will cross the next milestone after completion on parliament tenure.

Minister said â€œpolitical stability is important just like oxygen for countryâ€™s progress.â€

Interior minister said that Quetta Executive Passport Office is the first passport office of Balochistan furnished with state of the art machinery and it has been completed within record four months.