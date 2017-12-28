Thu December 28, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
December 28, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Interior Minister says India using Afghan soil to sabotage CPEC

QUETTA: India is spending hundreds of millions of dollars in order to create chaos in Pakistan by using the Afghanistan’s soil, said Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal.

Speaking to media persons here Thursday on the occasion of inauguration of first executive passport office in Quetta, Ahsan said, “India wants to sabotage our China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project by using Afghan soil while spy Kulbhushan Jadhav had confessed that India is spending billions of dollars to fail this project.”

The minister said India is challenging Pakistan but we would respond to its challenge through unity and solidarity of our nation.

Minister further added that our competition with India is in economy, saying when our economy gets stronger then no one can dare to cast an evil eye on Pakistan.

Ahsan Iqbal has said that his party has never struck any NRO what Pakistan People s Party (PPP) had done however they will cross the next milestone after completion on parliament tenure.

Minister said “political stability is important just like oxygen for country’s progress.”

Interior minister said that Quetta Executive Passport Office is the first passport office of Balochistan furnished with state of the art machinery and it has been completed within record four months.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement
Advertisement

More From National

Pakistan rejects Indian allegations over Kulbhushan’s meeting with family

Pakistan rejects Indian allegations over Kulbhushan’s meeting with family
Panama, Iqama only a tip of corruption iceberg: Imran

Panama, Iqama only a tip of corruption iceberg: Imran
Two Air Officers promoted to rank of Air Vice Marshal

Two Air Officers promoted to rank of Air Vice Marshal
Pakistan occupies significant place in Russia’s foreign policy: Russian CG

Pakistan occupies significant place in Russia’s foreign policy: Russian CG
Load More load more