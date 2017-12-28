Thu December 28, 2017
National

December 28, 2017

Son of Punjab Governor tenders apology in SC

LAHORE: Asif Rajwana, a son of Punjab Governor Rafiq Rajwan, tendered an unconditional apology to the Supreme Court   for interfering in admission of a medical student in a private medical college in defiance of court order.

The apex court  on Wednesday sought personal appearance of Asif Rajwana as two-member bench led by Chief Justice Saqib Nisar was heard a suo motu notice taken on fee structure and admission criteria of private medical colleges at the Supreme Court’s Lahore Registry. Justice Ijazul Ahsan was the other member of the bench.

The court also suspended Faisalabad Medical University VC Dr Fareed Zafar and issued a show-cause notice to him for calling and sending text messages to a woman lawyer in connection with admission offer in Continental Medical College, Lahore, to a student who was earlier refused admission. Dr Zafar was present in the courtroom.

As the VC tried to explain his position, the chief justice snubbed him, directing a police officer to take him into custody. However at the same moment, he barred the police and questioned to the VC, “Why did you call her? Did you contact the governor’s son for calling the lady and made admission offer of the student?”

He stopped Dr Zafar from performing his duties as VC till further orders and also ordered the court staffer to immediately contact the governor’s son to appear in person.

"Did you  want to stop the women," Justice Ijazul Hassan asked Asif Rajwana as the court resumed hearing on Thursday.

Rajwana said   the  woman lawyer Anjum Hameed was his family relation and  Dr Fareed Zafar had asked him to call her.

 

