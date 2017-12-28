Rogue elements from establishment may have been involved in Benazir's murder: Musharraf

LONDON: According to British media, former president Pervez Musahrraf has said that during his government there may have been people within the establishment that conspired with the Taliban to kill former prime minister Benazir Bhutto.

As per British media report, when Pervez Musharraf was asked whether rogue elements within the establishment could have been in touch with the Taliban for Benazir's murder, the former president replied: "Possibility. Yes indeed. Because the society is polarised on religious lines."

While he denied that he had anyÂ specific information about the elements who might haveÂ plannedÂ the murder as saying; "I don't have any facts available. But my assessment is very accurate I think... A lady who is in known to be inclined towards the West is seen suspiciously by those elements," British mediaÂ quoted Musharraf as saying.



The BBC report, by Owen Bennet Jones, also claims that the investigation following the murder was not conducted in good faith, adding thatÂ the investigation officer, lawyers and witnesses were murdered under mysterious circumstances.

Musharraf's telephone call on September 25 which Benazir referred to as a death threat was also mentioned in the report.



According to the report, Musharraf has strongly denied making the call and dismissed the idea that he would have ordered her murder. "Honestly I laugh at it. Why would I kill her?"

Journalist Mark Siegel has claimed that he was with Benazir at the time of the phone call.

"He threatened me. He told me not to come back. He warned me not to come back," Seigel quotes Benazir as saying.

On 10th death anniversary of Benazir Bhutto, Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also heldÂ Pervez Musharraf responsible for the murder of his mother.

An anti-terrorism court in August this year declared Musharraf an absconder, directing authorities to seize his properties and issue perpetual arrest warrants for the former dictator.

A joint investigation team implicated Musharraf in the case, saying that his government did not provide adequate security to the former prime minister despite her repeated requests.