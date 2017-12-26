Imran says will back PAT's decision on Model Town tragedy

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan said on Wednesday that he would support the PAT chiefâ€™s decision on the Model Town tragedy.

Addressing a joint presser alongside PAT Chief Dr Tahirul Qadri, Khan said that he had visited the PAT chief to reassure him support on the Model Town incident.

There had been no precedent in the history of opening fire on unarmed people during a democratic setup. This is not only the PATâ€™s issue but of the entire nationâ€™s.

Imran said that those who were fostered by a dictator are delivering lectures on democracy today.

Dr Qadri said that the PTI had fought the Model Town case as if it was their own. They (PTI) are with us since day one.

We will jointly announce a future course of action in the All Parties Conference, he added.