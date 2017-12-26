Tue December 26, 2017
National

Web Desk
December 26, 2017

SHC quashes notification for fresh entry tests for admission in medical colleges

SC puts ban on admissions in private medical colleges

LAHORE: Showing anger over fee-hike, Supreme Court on Tuesday barred admission in all private medical colleges countrywide till further orders.

The two-member bench of the Supreme Court’s Lahore registry, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar, was hearing suo moto notice case against fee-hike in private medical colleges and hospitals on Tuesday.

The chief justice summoned owners and Chief Executives of all private medical collages with details of fee structure on Wednesday.

The Chief Justice said strict action would be taken against those violating the apex court orders.

The court is hearing cases of public interest because of passion not for its personal glory, he remarked. (Web Desk/Online)

