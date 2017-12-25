Abbasi says all decisions concerning Fata to be made with consensus

KHYBER AGENCY: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said on Monday that all the decisions concerning Fata would be made with consensus.

Addressing a sports festival ceremony at the Jamrud Stadium here, the prime minister said that all the promises made with the tribes by the Quaid-e-Azam would be fulfilled now. I promise that the Fata is to be brought into mainstream and each agency of the tribal area would get a university.

He said that the youth of Fata had laid down countless sacrifices in the war on terror. However, he regretted that the people of Fata had not been provided due facilities.

Upon his arrival, the tribal elders accorded a warm welcome to the prime minister and presented him a turban, which is considered a symbol of honour and respect in tribal areas.

Earlier in the day, the prime minister inaugurated the Muhammad Ali Jinnah University at the Islamia College Peshawar.

Speaking on the occasion, Abbasi said that the Quaid-e-Azam using his knowledge and wisdom had fought the war for the rights of Muslims.

He also praised the role of Islamia College students in the Pakistan Movement.

The government is committed to establish universities in all districts of the country, Abbasi said, adding that no investment is better than education.