Pakistan allows Jadhav’s family to meet him on humanitarian basis: FO

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has permitted the meeting of wife and mother of Commander Kulbhushan Jadhav with him as a humanitarian gesture, on the birthday of the Father of the nation, Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

This was stated by Dr Mohammad Faisal, spokesman of the Foreign Office, in a post-meeting briefing to media here on Monday.

The mother and wife of convicted Indian spy Jadhav held a meeting with him at the Foreign Office under special permission granted by the Government of Pakistan on humanitarian basis.

The family's meeting with Jadhav continued for 40 minutes, according to Foreign Office. Indian Deputy High Commissioner J P Singh was accompanying Jadhav family.

However, Singh was not granted any consular access to death row Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav. He watched the familyâ€™s meeting with Jadhav but he did not hear their conversation, said Dr Faisal.

The mother and wife of Commander Jadhav were looking comfortable during the meeting with the convicted Indian spy at the office of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pakistan, he informed while answering to a question at the briefing.

â€œWe honour our commitmentsâ€, Dr Faisal said.

Jadhavâ€™s mother and wife arrived in Islamabad today to meet him at Pakistanâ€™s Foreign Office.

Strict security arrangements have been made in the Red Zone particularly around the Foreign Office.

Kulbhushanâ€™s wife and mother visited the Indian High Commission in Islamabad before their meeting with Jadhav.