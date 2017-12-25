Mon December 25, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
December 25, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Pakistan allows Jadhav’s family to meet him on humanitarian basis: FO

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has permitted the meeting of wife and mother of Commander Kulbhushan Jadhav with him as a humanitarian gesture, on the birthday of the Father of the nation, Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

This was stated by Dr Mohammad Faisal, spokesman of the Foreign Office, in a post-meeting briefing to media here on Monday.

The mother and wife of convicted Indian spy Jadhav held a meeting with him at the Foreign Office under special permission granted by the Government of Pakistan on humanitarian basis.

The family's meeting with Jadhav continued for 40 minutes, according to Foreign Office. Indian Deputy High Commissioner J P Singh was accompanying Jadhav family.

However, Singh was not granted any consular access to death row Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav. He watched the family’s meeting with Jadhav but he did not hear their conversation, said Dr Faisal.

The mother and wife of Commander Jadhav were looking comfortable during the meeting with the convicted Indian spy at the office of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pakistan, he informed while answering to a question at the briefing.

“We honour our commitments”, Dr Faisal said.

Jadhav’s mother and wife arrived in Islamabad today to meet him at Pakistan’s Foreign Office.

Strict security arrangements have been made in the Red Zone particularly around the Foreign Office.

Kulbhushan’s wife and mother visited the Indian High Commission in Islamabad before their meeting with Jadhav.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

PAF inaugurates new operational air base at Bholari near Karachi

PAF inaugurates new operational air base at Bholari near Karachi
Abbasi says all decisions concerning Fata to be made with consensus

Abbasi says all decisions concerning Fata to be made with consensus
Sindh Governor, CM visit Quaid’s mazar on 141st birth anniversary

Sindh Governor, CM visit Quaid’s mazar on 141st birth anniversary
Army Chief joins Christmas celebrations of Christian community

Army Chief joins Christmas celebrations of Christian community

Load More load more