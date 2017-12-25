Mon December 25, 2017
National

Web Desk
December 25, 2017

Kamal urges Army Chief to take control of Karachi’s governance


KARACHI: Addressing a public gathering in Liaquatabad, Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) Chairman Mustafa Kamal on Sunday requested Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa to oversee  development and rehabilitation projects in the port city by taking the control of  Karachi’s governance.

As per details, former mayor said that Karachiites have been deprived of  basic facilities including education, clean drinking water etc, adding that  six cadet colleges should be established in the city. He further said that military operation, which  has been conducting in the metropolis for 30 years,  will  be incapable to produce desired result if development projects remained on the back-burner.

Kamal also criticised the policies of Sindh government for 'manipulating the census results of Karachi' which according to him was shown 7 million less, adding that Sindh chief minister did not speak truth to the chief justice of Pakistan during Supreme Courts' hearing over water issue.

Criticizing his previous party's political affairs, he said the Urdu speaking community was manipulated by those who claimed to be the champions of their rights. he added that they will have to bury the MQM.

