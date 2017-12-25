Quaid's 141st birth anniversary being celebrated

KARACHI:Â The nation is celebratingÂ the 141st birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the father of the nation throughout the country with national fervor today.

As per details, the day would dawn with a 21-gun salute in the provincial metropolis. The national flag would be hoisted at the principal government buildings.Â

All the arrangements have been finalized for the change of guard ceremony would beÂ held at the Quaidâ€™s mausoleum in Karachi in the morning. The cadets of Pakistan Military Academy (PMA) Kakul that is described as 'Quaid's own' would assume the guard's duty.Â

Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and other high officials would visit the mausoleum to pay homage to the father of the nation, where they will place floral wreaths and offer Fateha.

To mark the day, several programs including seminars, conferences and sports events have been arranged in different cities and towns to pay tribute to the great leader and highlight his life and leadership who acquired a separate homeland for the Muslims of sub-continent.

President, PM messagesÂ

In their messages to the nation on the birth anniversary of Founder of the Nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah President Mamnoon Hussain and Prime Minister Khaqan Abbasi urged the nation to get united for the noble cause of national progress and prosperity, adding that ideal way to pay tribute to the great Quaid was not to hesitate from any sacrifice for the development and prosperity of the motherland.

They added that the relevance of Quaidâ€™s teachings and thought was increasing with every passing day as he had given us the golden principles of unity, faith and discipline using his foresight and political acumen.Â

TheyÂ observed that the problems we have been facing in our political, social, economic, religious and administrative affairs could be tackled if we follow the constitution to realise the dream of economic stability and progress.



They prayed to Allah Almighty to help us strive for the development of the country following the footsteps of the Quaid-e-Azam.