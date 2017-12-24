Imran Khan is even 'less experienced than UC chairman', says Iqbal

LAHORE: Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal said on Sunday that how could we hand over the country having a population of over 200 million to Imran Khan who is even 'less experienced than a Union Council chairman', adding that the government affairs could be not run by unskilled people.

The federal minister was addressing a seminar on "Challenges to democracy in Pakistan and their solution in the Constitution" being held on the death anniversary of Muslim League leader Khawaja Muhammad Rafique Shaheed.

Only the nation would safeguard the country and work for its progress. It is a result of Nawaz Sharif and his teamâ€™s efforts that today the CPEC has made Pakistan centre of attention in the world.

Unfortunately, not a single prime minister has been able to complete his five-year term in our 70 years of history. Today, the nation needs unity rather than anarchy. On the one hand, the US president and the vice-president are hurling threats at Pakistan; while on the other APC is being held for leg-pulling.

He questioned why Imran Khan had failed to establish the Ehtisaab Commission in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa over the past five years. Why did the PTI expel Justice (retd) Wajihuddin Ahmed from the party for raising voice against corruption?

Iqbal said that the PTI would fully expose once the Senate elections are held as their MPAs in KP had informed the party leadership that they would vote by their own choice in the Senate elections.