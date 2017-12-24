Authorities mulling to place PAT chief’s name on ECL

ISLAMABAD: Authorities are mulling over to place name of Pakistan Awami Tehreek chief Dr Tahirul Qadri on the exit control list (ECL) following completion of a report based on cases against him and court proceedings.

Sources said that five cases are registered against the PAT chief. Three of the cases are registered under the anti-terrorism act while permanent warrants for his arrest had already been issued. A special court had also ordered seizure of Qadriâ€™s property.

They said that the interior ministry would be approached to put the name of PAT chief on ECL.

The PAT chief had not approached the court for his bail in the case registered against him in the Secretariat Police Station.