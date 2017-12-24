Sun December 24, 2017
National

Web Desk
December 24, 2017

Three Pakistani soldiers martyred in landmine blast near Afghan border

PESHAWAR: Three paramilitary soldiers were martyred in a landmine blast near Pak-Afghan border on Sunday, according to Geo TV.

Citing unnamed sources, the TV channel reported that three soldiers of the Frontier Constabulary (FC) lost their lives in the landmine blast in Ghulam Khan area near Afghan border.

Heavy contingent of forces rushed to the area and launched a search operation.

Identities of the FC personnel who lost their lives in the blast are yet to be known

