Karachi lawyer accused of misbehaving with police released on bail

KARACHI: A court on Sunday released the lawyer who misbehaved with police after being pulled over by officers during  snap checking in Defence area of the metropolis .

The accused identified as Shamsul Islam was apprehended  after footage of the incident went viral on social media, drawing public outrage.

 After registering a case, the police on Sunday presented him before a judicial magistrate who granted him bail against surety bonds.

He is charged with obstruction of justice and threatening police officers,Â

The lawyer is also accused of driving the car with a non-standard number plate.