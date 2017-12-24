Sun December 24, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
December 24, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Karachi lawyer accused of misbehaving with police released on bail

KARACHI: A court on Sunday released the lawyer who misbehaved with police  after being pulled over by officers during   snap checking in Defence area of the metropolis .

The accused identified as  Shamsul Islam was apprehended   after  footage of the incident went viral on social media, drawing public outrage.

 After registering a case, the police on Sunday presented him before a judicial magistrate who granted him bail against surety bonds.

He is charged with obstruction of justice and threatening police officers, 

The lawyer is  also accused of driving the car with a  non-standard number plate.


Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

Imran Khan is even 'less experienced than UC chairman', says Iqbal

Imran Khan is even 'less experienced than UC chairman', says Iqbal
Authorities mulling to place PAT chief’s name on ECL

Authorities mulling to place PAT chief’s name on ECL
Santa Claus visits PIA flight

Santa Claus visits PIA flight
Pak Navy resolved to protect country’s sea frontiers, CPEC, Gwadar Port: PM

Pak Navy resolved to protect country’s sea frontiers, CPEC, Gwadar Port: PM

Load More load more