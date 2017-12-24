Karachi lawyer accused of misbehaving with police released on bail

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: A court on Sunday released the lawyer who misbehaved with policeÂ after being pulled over by officers duringÂ Â snap checking in Defence area of the metropolis .
The accused identified asÂ Shamsul Islam was apprehendedÂ Â afterÂ footage of the incident went viral on social media, drawing public outrage.
Â After registering a case, the police on Sunday presented him before a judicial magistrate who granted him bail against surety bonds.
He is charged with obstruction of justice and threatening police officers,Â
The lawyer isÂ also accused of driving the car with aÂ non-standard number plate.
