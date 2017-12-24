Sun December 24, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
December 24, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Rabbani hits back at US Vice President Mike Pence's remarks

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan is a sovereign country   that is not in habit of taking notices from  anyone, let alone US, , said Senate Chairman Raza Rabbani on Sunday in response to US Vice President Mike Pence’s remarks that Pakistan allegedly provided safe haven to terrorists for too long but those days are over now, as President Donald Trump has now "put Pakistan on notice."

Speaking at a six nation conference of Speakers in Islamabad, Rabbani said  a new collusion between US, Israel and India  was happening, adding that  Washington wants to give India role of regional policeman.

He said he US was blaming Pakistan for its failures in Afghanistan ignoring Islamabad's  sacrifices in the war against terrorism.

The Senate Chairman said US decision regarding Jerusalem was beyond comprehension which has been rejected by the world. “US has received response to its decision  in UN General Assembly”.

"Time has come for Asia to make its own decisions, or else the history will never  forgive us,”. he said.

Pakistan is hosting the six nation speakers conference which began on Sunday (today)to discuss "the challenges of terrorism and inter-regional connectivity".

Speakers from Afghanistan, China, Iran, Pakistan, Russia and Turkey are participating in the conference .

President Mamnoon Hussain inaugurated the moot that is aimed at enabling the participating countries to engage in meaningful discussions to explore common means of combating terrorism, maintaining peace and enhancing connectivity of people and states.


Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

  • Tag

    India
    Isreal
    Pakistan
    Raza Rabbani

  • Locations

    US
Advertisement

More From National

Imran Khan is even 'less experienced than UC chairman', says Iqbal

Imran Khan is even 'less experienced than UC chairman', says Iqbal
Authorities mulling to place PAT chief’s name on ECL

Authorities mulling to place PAT chief’s name on ECL
Santa Claus visits PIA flight

Santa Claus visits PIA flight
Pak Navy resolved to protect country’s sea frontiers, CPEC, Gwadar Port: PM

Pak Navy resolved to protect country’s sea frontiers, CPEC, Gwadar Port: PM

Load More load more