Rabbani hits back at US Vice President Mike Pence's remarks

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan is a sovereign countryÂ Â that is not in habit of taking notices fromÂ anyone, let alone US, , said Senate Chairman Raza Rabbani on Sunday in response to US Vice President Mike Penceâ€™s remarks that Pakistan allegedly provided safe haven to terrorists for too long but those days are over now, as President Donald Trump has now "put Pakistan on notice."



Speaking at a six nation conference of Speakers in Islamabad, Rabbani saidÂ a new collusion between US, Israel and IndiaÂ was happening, adding thatÂ Washington wants to give India role of regional policeman.

He said he US was blaming Pakistan for its failures in Afghanistan ignoring Islamabad'sÂ sacrifices in the war against terrorism.

The Senate Chairman said US decision regarding Jerusalem was beyond comprehension which has been rejected by the world. â€œUS has received response to its decisionÂ in UN General Assemblyâ€.



"Time has come for Asia to make its own decisions, or else the history will neverÂ forgive us,â€. he said.

Pakistan is hosting the six nation speakers conference which began on Sunday (today)to discuss "the challenges of terrorism and inter-regional connectivity".

Speakers from Afghanistan, China, Iran, Pakistan, Russia and Turkey are participating in the conference .

President Mamnoon Hussain inaugurated the moot that is aimed at enabling the participating countries to engage in meaningful discussions to explore common means of combating terrorism, maintaining peace and enhancing connectivity of people and states.



