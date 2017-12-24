Sun December 24, 2017
National

Web Desk
December 24, 2017

Six-nation Speakers' conference begins in Islamabad to discuss terrorism

The six-nation first Speakers' Conference on Sunday began in Islamabad   to discuss  "the challenges of terrorism and inter-regional connectivity".

Speakers from   Afghanistan, China, Iran, Pakistan, Russia  and Turkey are participating in the conference .

President Mamnoon Hussain  inaugurated the moot that is aimed at  enabling the participating countries to engage in meaningful discussions to explore common means of combating terrorism, maintaining peace and enhancing connectivity of people and states.

The conference will also involve interaction among peace activists, representatives of business and trade community, professionals, academia and experts from the six countries.

The Speaker of the National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq had proposed during the 2nd meeting of Eurasian Parliaments' Speakers held in Seoul to host this Conference with a core vision of promoting dialogue and interdependence among the regional stakeholders.


