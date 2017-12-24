10 die in road mishap near Sehwan Sharif

HYDERABAD: At least 10 people including five children were killed when two passenger coaches collided with a Suzuki pickup near Sehwan Sharif in the wee hours of Sunday.



Police sources said the incident took at Indus Bypass in Sann, adding that nine people died on the spot while another person succumbed to injuries later.

Several people also sustained injuries and were rushed to nearby hospital for treatment.

The drivers of the coaches managed to flee from scene.