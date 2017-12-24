Lawyer who misbehaved with police in Karachi arrested

KARACHI: Police have arrested the lawyer who misbehaved with police officials in Defence area of the metropolis during snap checking while he was riding a sports car.



The accused identified as Shamsul Islam was apprehended from Defence area. Police have also registered case against the lawyer.

Shamsul Islam is a lawyer at Sindh High Court and had misbehaved police personnel a few days back during snap checking near Sea View area. He had installed model number in place of number plate on his car.

The video of the incident had gone viral on social media.

Shamsul Islam can be seen in the video arguing and misbehaving with police officials who were conducting routine checking on Dr Abdul Sattar Edhi road.

The accused drove off after the argument with police.