Two Hazaras shot dead in Quetta

QUETTA: Two people belonging to Hazara community were gunned down and two others injured after gunmen attacked a vehicle they were travelling in on Western Bypass , according to Geo TV on Saturday.

Police said the vehicle carrying miners was heading to Machh from Hazara Town when it was targeted by gunmen near Nawa Kali. Four people were injured in the attack .

They were shifted to Combined Military Hospital where HabeebUllah and Abdul Hasan succumbed to their injuries. Two others were in critical condition, according to hospital sources.

A case has been filed against the unknown gunmen on behalf of the driver under anti-terrorism acts.

Chief Minister Balochistan Nawab Sanaullah Zehri has condemned the attack and sought report into the incident from the Inspector General Balochistan Police.

The chief minister ordered the IG police to use every possible resources to arrest the elements involved in the attack .