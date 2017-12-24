ECP to complete working on delimitation by May 3

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will complete its working on delimitation by May 3, 2018, said Secretary commission Babar Yaqoob Fateh Muhammad on Friday.



Talking to media, the Secretary ECP said that various aspects and requirements of delimitation were discussed in todayâ€™s meeting.

He said that the commission has sought maps and all relevant data from Statistics Division and provincial governments by January 10, 2018.

He added the ECP has constituted five delimitation committees while 45 days have been allocated for proposals of delimitations.

Babar said that the process was delayed due to delay in provision of maps and other relevant material from provinces to ECP.

He said that CCT cameras will be installed at all sensitive polling stations during general elections while provincial governments will use resources for installation of security cameras.

The secretary said that requirement of staff for review of electoral rolls will be informed by next week.

He added the process of review of electoral rolls will be started in first week of January.

He said that work will be started formally after signature of the President on delimitation bill.

Babar Yaqoob said that the ECP has already started its preparation for next general elections 2018, adding that said that an amount of Rs 13 billion has been allocated for this fiscal year for ECP and the ministry of Finance was fully cooperating with the commission.

He said that actual work on delimitation will be started by January 15 by the ECP.

He added during meeting all departments concerned have been asked to ensure timelines.

Earlier, Chief Election Commissioner Justice Sardar Muhammad Raza chaired the meeting, which was attended by Chairman NADRA, Secretary Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), Additional Chief Secretary FATA, Provincial Chief Secretaries and Provincial Election Commissioners.

The agenda of the meeting included discussion on revision of electoral rolls, procurement of maps along with description, GIS facilities, installation of CCTV cameras at sensitive polling stations and missing facilities at the proposed polling stations.

The meeting also discussed provision of list of proposed polling personnel, assistance during delimitation, revision of electoral rolls and preparation of draft list of polling stations and timelines of delimitation, revision of electoral rolls and elections.