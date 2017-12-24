Asif to attend China-Pakistan-Afghanistan trilateral dialogue in Beijing

BEIJING: Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif will attend a trilateral dialogue between the foreign ministers of China, Pakistan and Afghanistan to be held in Beijing on December 26 to discuss development, security and counter-terrorism.

â€œIt will be the first meeting of its kind since the three countries agreed to establish a trilateral dialogue mechanism in June,â€ Hua Chunying, a spokesperson for Chinese foreign ministry, said during a routine press briefing here on Thursday.

Elaborating on the dialogue, she said the three foreign ministers will have an in-depth exchange on mutual trust and reconciliation, development and connectivity, security cooperation and counter-terrorism.

The spokesperson said that as a common neighbour and friend of Pakistan and Afghanistan, China has always supported the friendly cooperation between the two countries and their common development.

â€œIn June this year, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi conducted a shuttle diplomacy between the two countries and the three sides agreed to establish a dialogue mechanism for foreign ministers and set up a platform for enhancing tripartite dialogue and cooperation,â€ Chunying added.

She said China hopes that the meeting will promote trilateral cooperation and enhance peace, stability and development in the region.