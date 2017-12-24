Sun December 24, 2017
National

December 21, 2017

Not Nawaz, but nation would decide between Shahbaz and Bilawal for next PM: Khursheed

PANO AQIL: Opposition leader in the National Assembly Syed Khurhseed Shah said on Thursday that the nation and not Nawaz Sharif would decide whether the next prime minister would be Shahbaz Sharif or Bilawal Bhutto.

Addressing the party workers here, the opposition leader questioned how come Nawaz Sharif could decide on who will become the next prime minister? The nation will decide among Shahbaz Sharif, Bilawal Bhutto and Imran Khan for the next prime minister.

Mian Sahab (Nawaz Sharif) had been asking why was he ousted while the other (Shahbaz Sharif) was asking why was he summoned, Shah said.

He said that the PPP would make a history by giving Fata its rights.

