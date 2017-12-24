Saad Rafique accuses Zardari of being part of dirty game





ISLAMABAD: Criticising Imran Khan and Tahirul Qadri, Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique on Thursday said both the politicians have â€œfascist approachâ€ and are â€œunaware with dignity honor and honestyâ€.

The minister in a tweet labeled the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman and Pakistan Awami Tehreek leader as political stunt men.

Beside attackingÂ Imran Khan and Qadri, Saad Rafique also criticised Asif Ali Zardari, asking the Pakistan People's PartyÂ leader to explain his position to the people of Pakistan as he also seems to be â€œa part of dirty playâ€.