Saad Rafique accuses Zardari of being part of dirty game

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Criticising Imran Khan and Tahirul Qadri, Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique on Thursday said both the politicians have â€œfascist approachâ€ and are â€œunaware with dignity honor and honestyâ€.
The minister in a tweet labeled the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman and Pakistan Awami Tehreek leader as political stunt men.
Beside attackingÂ Imran Khan and Qadri, Saad Rafique also criticised Asif Ali Zardari, asking the Pakistan People's PartyÂ leader to explain his position to the people of Pakistan as he also seems to be â€œa part of dirty playâ€.
ISLAMABAD: Criticising Imran Khan and Tahirul Qadri, Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique on Thursday said both the politicians have “fascist approach” and are “unaware with dignity honor and honesty”.
The minister in a tweet labeled the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman and Pakistan Awami Tehreek leader as political stunt men.
Beside attacking Imran Khan and Qadri, Saad Rafique also criticised Asif Ali Zardari, asking the Pakistan People's Party leader to explain his position to the people of Pakistan as he also seems to be “a part of dirty play”.
Comments