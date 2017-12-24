Sun December 24, 2017
National

Web Desk
December 21, 2017

Saad Rafique accuses Zardari of being part of dirty game


ISLAMABAD: Criticising Imran Khan and Tahirul Qadri, Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique on Thursday said both the politicians have “fascist approach” and are “unaware with dignity honor and honesty”.

The minister in a tweet labeled the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman and Pakistan Awami Tehreek leader as political stunt men.

Beside attacking  Imran Khan and Qadri, Saad Rafique also criticised Asif Ali Zardari, asking the Pakistan People's Party  leader to explain his position to the people of Pakistan as he also seems to be “a part of dirty play”.

