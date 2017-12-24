Gunmen kill five in Dera Bugti

At least five people have were killed when gunmen attacked a house Dera Bugti, Geo TV reported on Thursday.

According to initial reports, gunmen barged into house and sprayed two women and two children with bullets.



Citing Levies sources the TV channel reported that unknown gunmen attacked house of a man identified as Gujjar killing his two wives and three children.

Geo TV reported that a vehicle carrying the bodies struck a landmine killing one and injuring three others.

The vehicle was completely destroyed in the landmine blast.