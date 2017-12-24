Sun December 24, 2017
National

Web Desk
December 21, 2017

Gunmen kill five in Dera Bugti

At  least five  people have were killed when gunmen attacked a house   Dera Bugti, Geo TV reported on Thursday.

According  to initial reports, gunmen barged into house  and sprayed   two women and two children with bullets.

Citing Levies sources the TV channel reported that unknown gunmen attacked house of a man identified as Gujjar  killing his two wives and  three children.  

Geo TV reported that a vehicle carrying the bodies  struck  a landmine  killing one and injuring three others.   

The vehicle was completely  destroyed in the landmine blast.

