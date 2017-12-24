Sun December 24, 2017
National

Web Desk
December 20, 2017

COAS witnesses concluding ceremony of Army Band Competition 2017

RAWALPINDI: General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) visited Lahore and witnessed the colorful concluding ceremony of Army Band Competition 2017 at Fortress Stadium Lahore.

Bands of 15 Regimental Centres, 19 Infantry Battalions including buglers/ trumpeters from Pakistan Navy and Pakistan Rangers (Punjab) participated in the event.

A large number of serving and retired military officials and civilians attended the ceremony.

COAS distributed prizes to the position holders.

Frontier Force Regimental Centre clinched the President’s Military Brass Band Trophy of Pakistan Army Band 2017 competition. Artillery Regimental Centre was runner up, while Army Services Corps Centre secured third place.

Speaking on the occasion, COAS congratulated the winners and appreciated their skills.

Adjutant General Pakistan Army Lieutenant General Anwar Ali Hyder was also present.

