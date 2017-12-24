Sun December 24, 2017
National

Web Desk
December 20, 2017

Bilawal tweets about ‘cyberknife surgery cancer treatment’ at JPMC

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that Sindh province continues in quest to bring free health care to all.

Bilawal said this while sharing about Pakistan’s 1st and only ‘cyberknife surgery cancer treatment’ at Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) Karachi.

PPP chairman said, “Expensive procedure is being offered absolutely free to all at Pakistan’s 1st & only cyberknife surgery cancer treatment centre at JPMC.”

He said, “If you know someone suffering from cancer please see if you can take advantage of this. Pakistan’s 1st and only cyberknife surgery cancer treatment. Expensive procedure offered absolutely FREE to all. Sindh continues in quest to bring free health care to all.”

In This Story

