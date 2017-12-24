Bilawal tweets about ‘cyberknife surgery cancer treatment’ at JPMC

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that Sindh province continues in quest to bring free health care to all.



Bilawal said this while sharing about Pakistanâ€™s 1st and only â€˜cyberknife surgery cancer treatmentâ€™ at Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) Karachi.

PPP chairman said, â€œExpensive procedure is being offered absolutely free to all at Pakistanâ€™s 1st & only cyberknife surgery cancer treatment centre at JPMC.â€

He said, â€œIf you know someone suffering from cancer please see if you can take advantage of this. Pakistanâ€™s 1st and only cyberknife surgery cancer treatment. Expensive procedure offered absolutely FREE to all. Sindh continues in quest to bring free health care to all.â€