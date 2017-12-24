Plot to target Balochistan Governor thwarted

QUETTA: Security forces on Wednesday foiled a terror bid to target Balochistan Governor Muhammad Khan Achakzai, arresting two arrested two suspicious suicide attackers.



This was revealed by Provincial Home Minister Sarfraz Bugti and DIG Abdul Razaq Cheema here while addressing a joint press conference.

They said on an intelligence report the LEAs personnel raided Gulistan area of Quetta and detained two suspected suicide attackers identified as Hamid Basheer and Manwar Ahmed who were plotting to target Balochistan Governor.

They also said that the terror plot was crafted in Afghanistan, adding that arms and explosives were also recovered from the possession of the terrorists.

Bugti said the provincial government is working on providing foolproof security to officers.