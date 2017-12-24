Jemima to visit Pakistan next year

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Jemima Khan, the former wife of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan will be visiting Pakistan next year on the invitation of singer Salman Ahmad.
This was disclosed by singer in a tweet on Wednesday.
Salman tweets, â€œWhile we are amplifying the Good News: I am thrilled that Jemima has responded positively to to my invite to visit (Naya) Pakistan in 2018.â€
