Jemima to visit Pakistan next year

ISLAMABAD: Jemima Khan, the former wife of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan will be visiting Pakistan next year on the invitation of singer Salman Ahmad.



This was disclosed by singer in a tweet on Wednesday.

Salman tweets, â€œWhile we are amplifying the Good News: I am thrilled that Jemima has responded positively to to my invite to visit (Naya) Pakistan in 2018.â€







