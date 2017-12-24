Sun December 24, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
December 20, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Jemima to visit Pakistan next year

ISLAMABAD: Jemima Khan, the former wife of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan will be visiting Pakistan next year on the invitation of singer Salman Ahmad.

This was disclosed by singer in a tweet on Wednesday.

Salman tweets, “While we are amplifying the Good News: I am thrilled that Jemima has responded positively to to my invite to visit (Naya) Pakistan in 2018.”



Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

10 die in road mishap near Sehwan Sharif

10 die in road mishap near Sehwan Sharif
Lawyer who misbehaved with police in Karachi arrested

Lawyer who misbehaved with police in Karachi arrested
Kulbhushan Jadhav's mother, wife to arrive in Pakistan on Monday

Kulbhushan Jadhav's mother, wife to arrive in Pakistan on Monday
Shahrukh Jatoi,murderer of Shahzeb Khan, released as court approves bail plea

Shahrukh Jatoi,murderer of Shahzeb Khan, released as court approves bail plea

Load More load more