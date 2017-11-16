IHC asks Islamabad protesters to end dharna

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court on Thursday ordered the protesters of a religious organization to end their sit-in being staged at the Faizabad Interchange in the federal capital for the last 10 days.

The workers of the party have been demanding resignation of Law Minister Zahid Hamid over an amendment in Election Act 2017 that included a clause about Khatm-e-Nabuwwat.

The government, however, had declared the amendment in the clause a clerical mistake and introduced an amendment to rectify it.

Maulana Alla Wasaya, a leader of the religious party, had approached the court and prayed that the government be ordered to make public a report prepared by a committee headed by Senator Raja Zafarul Haq to look into issue.

Hearing the application, Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui on Thursday asked a lawyers for the protesters to abide by the law .

He also asked the lawyer for protesters to seek apology for the remarks passed by protesters against the chief justice of Pakistan.

Justice Shaukat Aziz Sidduqi ordered the protesters to end their sit-in as it was causing difficulties for children, elders, commuters and students.

The hearing was adjourned till November 29.