National

Web Desk
November 16, 2017

PPP’s Dr Asim Hussain allowed to travel aboard for medical treatment

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Thursday accepted Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Asif Hussain’s application that sought to remove his name from the exit control list, allowing him to travel abroad for medical treatment.

A division bench of the apex court comprising Justice Qazi Faiz Esa heard the application and allowed him to travel abroad.

The counsel for PPP leader argued that his client had earlier returned to the country after undergoing treatment abroad but his name was  put on the ECL again.

During the hearing, Justice Faiz Esa remarked that why was law not equally applicable to all.

He said suspects facing high treason charges were living abroad, asking whether any measures have been taken to bring back the suspects.

