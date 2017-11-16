Saudi Arabia allows women to work in justice ministry

RIYADH: Women will be able to work for the Ministry of Justice in Saudia Arabia, it is another step towards Vision 2030 plan to modernize the kingdom includes the empowerment of women.

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Justice has announced plans to hire women for the first time in its history.

Women, having postgraduate degrees in Sharia, law, sociology and administration specialisations will be hired as social researchers, religious researchers, legal researcher and administrative assistants in Riyadh, Makkah, Madinah, Jeddah and Dammam.

Responsibilities to be undertaken by the new employees will be within the women’s sections in courts and notary public offices.

“The Ministry of Justice is keen to open the door to employment for Saudi women because they have an important role in facilitating the provision of services in the judicial and documentation fields,” Al Samaan, the justice minister, said.