Leonardo da Vinci's painting expected to be sold for $150m at Christie's auction

NEW YORK: A rare painting, known as Salvator Mundi (Saviour of the World), depicts Jesus Christ believed to have been painted by Leonardo da Vinci is due to be sold in New York for up to $150 million.

A 500-year-old painting of Christ believed to have been painted by Leonardo da Vinci.

It's the only painting by Leonardo in a private collection, according to Christie's auction house. It is thought that it will be the highest auction price for a work by an Old Master. Leonardo da Vinci died in 1519 and there are fewer than 20 of his paintings in existence.

According to media report, in 1958 it was sold at auction in London for $60. By then the painting was generally reckoned to be the work of a follower of Leonardo and not the work of Leonardo himself.