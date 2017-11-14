‘Science on Wheels’ in search of the next Einstein

ABUJA: Encouraging students’ love for science and making acquiring education possible, ‘Science on Wheels’ – a project run by the Voluntary Services Overseas (VSO) – tours the Katsina’s state of Nigera and supplies scientific experiment equipment to interested pupils.

The project’s fundamental objective is to escalate the level of interest students show in science and math, something that had dropped considerably over the past years.

While most of Nigeria’s countryside school face a deficit of basic facilities of education system, ‘Science on Wheels’ has so far successfully assisted 7000 students to perform laboratory experiments witnessing the real world application of science.

“Main objective is to make sure that we improve the quality of teaching of science and maths subjects in secondary schools. We are piloting in 15 schools in Katsina state but the idea is that we are hoping that other civil society organisations will actually see this as a good idea,” shared Lucia, country director VSO.

The project also aims to propel students forward to excellence, a move that might encourage them to win Nobel Prize for their scientific achievements.